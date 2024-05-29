Task force finalizes four-point terms of reference for parliamentary probe committee

Ruling parties and main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) have reached a four-point agreement on formation of a parliamentary probe committee to investigate cooperatives fraud.

According to leaders, the task force formed to finalize the terms of reference (ToR) for the parliamentary probe committee reached a four-point agreement on the ToR during a meeting held at the Ministry of Law at the Singha Durbar on Tuesday afternoon.

The task force is headed by Minister for Law Padam Giri. CPN-UML Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula, NC Joint General Secretary Jeevan Pariyar and central member Gyanendra Karki and Rastriya Swatantra Party lawmaker Shishir Khanal are members of the task force.

Chief Whip of CPN (Maoist Center) Hitraj Pandey also attended Tuesday’s meeting.

According to the agreement, the parliamentary probe committee will look into structural problems of the overall cooperative sector and issues of troubled cooperatives, and investigate individuals associated with Gorkha Media Network as well as cooperatives whose funds have gone to Gorkha Media Network.

The task force has submitted the ToR for the parliamentary probe committee to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Parties will now submit the names of their lawmakers for the parliamentary probe committee to the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

The seven-member committee will have three months to complete its investigation.

Preparations are on to form the parliamentary probe committee during the House of Representatives meeting on Tuesday afternoon.