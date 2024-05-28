NC to send names for parliamentary probe committee by 3 pm

Nepali Congress (NC) has said that parliamentary probe committee to investigate cooperatives fraud will be formed later Tuesday afternoon.

The main opposition party has briefed its federal lawmakers about the parliamentary probe committee during the meeting of its lawmakers in both the Houses Tuesday morning.

The meeting was chaired by the parliamentary party leader in National Assembly Krishna Prasad Sitaula in absence of NC President and parliamentary party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The grand old party will send the name of its lawmakers for the parliamentary probe committee by three in the afternoon, according to NC Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak.

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed to form a seven-strong parliamentary probe committee including two lawmakers each from NC and CPN-UML, and one each from CPN (Maoist Center), Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and RPP. The committee is expected to be given a deadline of three months.

The meeting of ruling and opposition leaders including Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal Monday night had agreed on strength of the committee and also discussed its terms of reference.

The opposition parties including NC have been demanding parliamentary probe committee pointing that Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane has been linked to embezzlement of funds from various cooperatives and the issue about his alleged involvement in cooperative fraud should be addressed.

The two sides had already agreed to form the parliamentary probe committee and a task force was formed to prepare the terms of reference for the committee. But it has failed to agree on whether Lamichhane should be named in the terms of reference of the parliamentary probe committee or not.