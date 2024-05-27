I've been criticized most by Kantipur. It's wrong to control media for news: Deuba tells Dahal

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has told Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal that it is wrong to try to control the media for news materials.

NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa revealed so while addressing a program in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Deuba stated that Dahal would find that Kantipur daily has criticized and slammed him the most if Dahal were to check the archival pages of Kantipur since its launch during their meeting a couple of days back, according to Thapa. “Where will we reach if we start to control the media on the basis of what it reported about me? This is wrong?” Thapa quoted Deuba as telling Dahal referring to the arrest of Chairman of Kantipur Media Group Kailash Sirohiya over the issue of citizenship certificate.

A police team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office led by its chief Senior Superintendent of Police Sanuram Bhattrai arrested Sirohiya from the KMG office premises at Thapathali of Kathmandu on Tuesday evening.

Sirohiya has been claiming that Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane has exacted revenge on him for Kantipur's continuous coverage showing that Lamichhane is linked to embezzlement of funds from various cooperatives.

Sirohiya was taken Dhanusha the same night and kept in custody at District Police Office, Dhanusha.

On Wednesday, the court remanded Sirohiya to custody for three days effective from Tuesday. The court on Friday again extended his custody by three days.