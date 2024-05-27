We are close to agreement: PM Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed confidence that the impasse in the House will end by the time of presenting budget on Tuesday.

Answering the questions raised on the government’s policies and programs in the House of Representatives on Sunday, PM Dahal has pointed that he has been holding discussion in the past few days with parties including the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) to end the impasse. “There have been efforts to end this impasse. And we have felt at times that we are very close to consensus and cooperation,” he has stated.

Pointing that he reached the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba at Budhanilkantha Sunday morning, he has expressed confidence that there will be breakthrough today itself or tomorrow before the time of reading the budget. “We are close to agreement.”

The opposition parties including NC have been demanding parliamentary probe committee pointing that Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane has been linked to embezzlement of funds from various cooperatives and the issue about his alleged involvement in cooperative fraud should be addressed.

A task force has been formed to prepare the terms of reference of the parliamentary probe committee but it has failed to agree on whether Lamichhane should be named in the terms of reference of the parliamentary probe committee or not.

NC looks set to obstruct presentation of the budget if the parliamentary probe committee were not formed.

According to the Constitution, the government is required to bring the budget for the new fiscal year by Jestha 15 which fall on May 28 this year.