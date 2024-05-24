House meeting adjourned until Sunday (Pictures)

The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting has been adjourned again following obstruction by main opposition Nepali Congress.

NC lawmakers obstructed the HoR meeting on Friday as soon as it began.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire urged both ruling and opposition parties to move Parliament proceedings ahead, pointing that it had been agreed in the Business Advisory Committee’s meeting.

NC has been obstructing House proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cooperative fraud.

Following NC’s obstruction on Friday, Speaker Ghimire adjourned the House meeting until Sunday.