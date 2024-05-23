NC not to attend Gandaki provincial assembly meetings until SC decides case against CM's trust vote

Main opposition Nepali Congress has decided not to participate in the Gandaki Provincial Assembly meeting until the Supreme Court decides the case against Chief Minister Khagaraj Adhikari’s vote of confidence.

NC had moved the Supreme Court after Speaker Krishna Prasad Dhital announced that Chief Minister Adhikari’s vote of confidence motion was passed by a majority during the provincial assembly meeting on May 5.

Chief Minister Adhikari secured 30 votes during the floor test, while the support of 31 lawmakers is required to prove a majority in the 60-member provincial assembly.

As the Supreme Court is conducting hearings on the petition and has set the final hearing for May 31, NC has decided not to attend provincial assembly meetings until then.

Issuing a press statement on Thursday, NC Chief Whip in Gandaki Nanda Prasad Neupane said that the NC parliamentary party has severe disagreement over the caretaker government’s move to call a provincial assembly meeting to discuss the upcoming budget on May 24 at a time when the court has yet to give its final verdict and had also issued an interim order to the Adhikari-led Gandaki government on May 10 not to take any decisions of long-term significance.

Any act against the court’s order won’t be acceptable to the NC parliamentary party and the government and the party violating the court’s order will be responsible for the situation that arises from it, Neupane added.