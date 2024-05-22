SC orders registration of petition against home minister and attorney general*

The Supreme Court has ordered the court administration to register a petition against Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane and Attorney General Dinmani Pokharel.

A single bench of Justice Tek Prasad Dhungana on Wednesday ordered registration of the petition brought by advocate Anupam Bhattarai.

On May 6, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) issued a letter stating that there were no complaints against Home Minister Lamichhane over misappropriation of cooperative funds.

The OAG said in the letter that it found no complaints, investigation or case against Lamichhane upon inquiry in Rupandehi, Kaski and Chitwan districts.

Advocate Anupam Bhattarai brought a petition at the Supreme Court questioning the legitimacy of the OAG’s letter. The petition named Home Minister Lamichhane and Attorney General Pokharel as defendants. However, the court’s chief registrar refused to register the petition.

Bhattarai then filed another petition at the Supreme Court against the refusal to register his previous petition.

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly mentioned auditor general instead of attorney general. We regret the error.