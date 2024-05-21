Tarun Dal organizes protest demanding parliamentary probe committee (Pictures)

Tarun Dal, a sister organization of Nepali Congress, organized a protest march in Battisputali of Kathmandu on Monday evening.
Tarun Dal members, carrying torches in their hands, demanded formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate cases of cooperative fraud.
They also called for the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane.
Nepali Congress has been demanding formation of a parliamentary probe committee to investigate Home Minister Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cooperative fraud.