NC challenges Home Minister Lamichhane to investigate its leaders

Main opposition Nepali Congress has challenged Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane to investigate its leaders against whom he leveled accusations on Sunday.

Organizing a press conference on the premises of the Federal Parliament building on Monday, NC Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak urged Home Minister Lamichhane to investigate the party’s leaders.

“The home minister accused Congress leaders yesterday. He has raised questions about Congress leaders,” Lekhak said, “We would like to challenge. Investigate and prove.”

He also said that it is not the government’s job to ask questions.

“Investigate and prove all these incidents, it is our challenge,” Lekhak said referring to Lamichhane. “You have made serious accusations. If you cannot prove that in the coming days, you may also have to face the consequences.”

Someone in government cannot make misleading remarks, Lekhak said, adding that the party has also drawn the prime minister’s attention to the issue.