Next election will show what kind of price NC will have to pay: PM Dahal

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the next election will show the kind of price Nepali Congress will have to pay.

NC lawmakers surrounded the well and chanted slogans in protest demanding formation of a parliamentary probe committee on cooperative fraud when PM Dahal was taking a vote of confidence during the House of Representatives meeting on Monday.

The prime minister then said that NC did very wrong and would have to pay a huge price for it.

PM Dahal passed the floor test for a fourth time securing 157 votes, while one lawmaker abstained. NC and other opposition parties did not take part in the voting.

When asked what kind of price NC would have to pay, PM Dahal told journalists, “It will be seen in the next election.”

He also said that he would take a vote of confidence many more times again if necessary.

“A world record has been set, not only in Nepal, I will take a vote of confidence 10-12 times if necessary,” he said.