You are the ones paying the price: NC lawmaker Mahat to PM Dahal

Nepali Congress lawmaker Prakash Sharan Mahat has taken exception to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s remarks in the House of Representatives.

After Nepali Congress lawmakers surrounded the well and chanted slogans in protest during the vote of confidence in the House on Monday, PM Dahal said that Nepali Congress did wrong and would have to pay for it.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, Mahat said that it was unfortunate for the prime minister to make such remarks.

“It is unfortunate to use this word against us. We strongly oppose this,” he said.

Mahat said that the prime minister took a vote of confidence even though Nepali Congress had told him beforehand that it would not let Parliament function until a parliamentary probe committee was formed.

Mahat added that the prime minister was paying the price instead.

“They are the ones paying the price. They have put this democracy and constitution at risk,” he said.