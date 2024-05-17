Chief Minister of Koshi province Hikmat Karki has expanded his Cabinet.

Chief Minister Karki appointed seven ministers and two ministers of state from the ruling CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) on Friday.

Ram Bahadur Magar of UML was appointed minister for economic affairs and planning. Maoist Center had also staked claim to the ministry, but Chief Minister Karki refused to give the ministry to the Maoists.

Ganesh Upreti of Maoist Center was appointed minister for physical infrastructure development.

Similarly, Lila Ballabh Adhikari was appointed minister for internal affairs and law; Rajendra Karki minister for health; Ekraj Karki minister for water supply, irrigation and energy; Panch Karna Rai minister for social development; and Narayan Burja Magar minister for forests and environment.

Chief Minister has kept the Ministry of Industry, Agriculture and Cooperatives for himself.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Sirjana Rai was assigned to the Chief Minister’s Office and Bandana Jhangad to the Ministry of Tourism, Forests and Environment as ministers of state.

The newly-appointed ministers are scheduled to take oath later on Friday.