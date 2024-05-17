PM Dahal calls NC leaders to discuss formation of parliamentary probe panel

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called leaders of main opposition Nepali Congress for a meeting on Friday evening.

NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa said that PM Dahal has called them for discussion at 6 PM Friday.

“The prime minister has called us to discuss the issue of forming a parliamentary committee at six this evening, we’ll attend the discussion,” Thapas said.

NC has been obstructing Parliament proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cooperative fraud.

Other opposition parties including Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal also expressed support for NC’s demand during a meeting called by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Friday.