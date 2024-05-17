Opposition parties support NC's demand for parliamentary probe committee

Opposition parties have expressed support to main opposition Nepali Congress on its demand for formation of a parliamentary probe committee to investigate cooperative fraud.

During a meeting called by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba at New Baneshwar of Kathmandu on Friday, leaders of various opposition parties concurred with NC on the need to form a parliamentary probe committee on cooperative fraud.

NC has been obstructing Parliament proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cooperative fraud.

After the meeting, NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa said that other opposition parties also expressed support for NC’s demand.

The opposition parties also raised questions about the role of Speaker Devraj Ghimire. During the House of Representatives meeting on Thursday, Speaker Ghimire had entered the day’s agenda while NC lawmakers were surrounding the well of the House and chanting slogans in protest.

Lawmakers from Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties had also stood up in protest when NC lawmakers surrounded the well.

Chief whips of opposition parties, who attended a meeting called by Speaker Ghimire later in the day, urged the speaker to remain neutral.

RPP leader Buddhiman Tamang, Chief Whip Gyanendra Shahi, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal Chairman Upendra Yadav, LSP leader Sharat Singh Bhandari and others attended the meeting called by Deuba on Friday.

The opposition leaders also suggested that NC move ahead by forming a front.