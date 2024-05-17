NC obstructs National Assembly meeting again

The National Assembly meeting has been adjourned again due to obstruction by opposition parties.

National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal adjourned the meeting held on Friday afternoon as Nepali Congress and other opposition parties obstructed proceedings.

Dahal has called the next meeting for 1:15 PM Sunday.

Earlier, the House of Representatives meeting called for 11 AM Friday was also deferred until 2 PM.

Nepali Congress has been obstructing Parliament proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cooperative fraud. The ruling parties have not agreed to the demand.