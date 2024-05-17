National Assembly meeting adjourned as NC continues obstruction

The National Assembly has been adjourned following obstruction by main opposition Nepali Congress.

NC lawmakers rose from their seats in protest as soon as National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal started the meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Dahal requested the NC lawmakers for cooperation to conduct the meeting.

Lawmaker Ananda Dhungana had sought time to speak in the meeting, following which lawmakers from ruling parties demanded that they should also be allowed to speak.

Chairman Dahal has scheduled the next National Assembly meeting for 1:15 PM Friday.

NC has been obstructing Parliament proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary probe committee to investigate Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cooperative fraud.

But the ruling coalition has been saying that a parliamentary committee can be formed to investigate the cooperative issue as a whole.