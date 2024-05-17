Main opposition party Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to continue House obstruction saying the ruling parties are not ready to form a parliamentary probe committee on cooperative fraud.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had proposed investigating the cooperative issue in its entirety but NC rejected the proposal.

NC has stuck to its demand for formation of a parliamentary probe committee citing Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cooperative fraud.

NC General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma said that the ruling parties did not appear ready to form a parliamentary probe committee on the cooperative issue.

According to NC Whip Sushila Thing, there has been no agreement yet. She said that House obstruction would continue until a parliamentary probe committee is formed.