PM Dahal, Oli, Lamichhane hold talks at Singha Durbar

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane held talks at the Singha Durbar on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister’s secretariat, the three leaders discussed Thursday’s House meeting and formation of parliamentary probe committee during the meeting.

House of Representatives Speaker Devraj Ghimire also held talks with PM Dahal on Wednesday morning.

Speaker Ghimire urged PM Dahal to hold discussion so that the ruling parties soon reach a conclusion on ending the House obstruction.

The next House of Representatives meeting has been called for 11 AM Thursday.

Main opposition Nepali Congress has decided to obstruct Thursday’s meeting as well if a parliamentary probe committee is not formed to investigate cases of cooperative fraud.