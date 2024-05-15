Koshi lawmaker Nirmala Limbu joins Rai-led JSP

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal lawmaker Nirmala Limbu has joined the Ashok Rai-led Janata Samajwadi Party.

Limbu submitted an application at the Koshi Provincial Election Office as a member of JSP on Tuesday.

Limbu, who was JSP Nepal’s only provincial assembly member in Koshi, gave the vote of confidence to Chief Minister Hikmat Karki on Monday.

After seven lawmakers including Rai split from JSP Nepal and formed JSP, the Election Commission gave people’s representatives elected from JSP Nepal 21 days to verify which party they wanted to be in.

Earlier, two members of Lumbini Provincial Assembly from JSP Nepal joined the Rai-led JSP.

However, none of the 19 lawmakers of JSP Nepal in Madhes have joined the new party.