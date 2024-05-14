JSP's Pradeep Yadav sworn in as health minister, Hasina Khan minister of state (Pictures)

Lawmakers Pradeep Yadav and Hasina Khan from the Ashok Rai-led Janata Samajwadi Party have been sworn in to the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Minister for Health and Population Yadav during a swearing-in ceremony held at the President’s Office on Monday evening.

PM Dahal administered the oath of Minister of State for Health and Population Khan.

JSP Nepal Chairman Upendra Yadav resigned as deputy prime minister and minister for health and population and Deepak Karki resigned as minister of state for forests and environment on Monday morning as the party quit the government.

JSP Nepal has also withdrawn its support to the Dahal government.

Seven lawmakers including Rai split from JSP Nepal and formed a new party, Janata Samajwadi Party, last week.