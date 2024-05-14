Koshi CM Hikmat Karki wins vote of confidence

Chief Minister of Koshi province Hikmat Karki has won the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Karki passed the floor test on Monday securing 57 votes from lawmakers of CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist).

No votes were cast against Karki.

Lawmakers from Rastriya Prajatantra Party remained neutral while Nepali Congress lawmakers did not attend the provincial assembly meeting.

Sixty-two of the 93 lawmakers in the Koshi provincial assembly were present on Monday.

Karki was appointed chief minister of the province according to Article 168 (5) of the Constitution on Thursday with the support of 39 lawmakers from UML and 13 lawmakers from Maoist Center.

After winning the vote of confidence, Chief Minister Karki said that the Cabinet will be expanded within a week by holding consultations with coalition partner Maoist Center.

On a different context, he said that NC committed a mistake by not attending the provincial assembly meeting on Monday.।