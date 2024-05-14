Upendra Yadav seeks Mahantha Thakur's support to save Madhes government

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal Chairman Upendra Yadav has held talks with Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) Chairman Mahantha Thakur seeking support the government in Madhes province.

According to Thakur’s personal secretary Satyendra Kumar Mishra, Yadav and Thakur talked for about half an hour at the latter’s residence on Monday morning.

Ruling parties CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) quit the Madhes government headed by JSP Nepal on Sunday.

Yadav held talks with Thakur as he wants his party to continue to head the Madhes government.

Thakur has said that discussions would continue on the matter.

JSP Nepal quit the federal government on Monday with Yadav resigning as deputy prime minister and minister for health and population and Deepak Karki resigning as minister of state for forests and environment.

LSP has nine lawmakers in the Madhes provincial assembly, with one of them suspended. JSP Nepal has 19 lawmakers, but it is not yet certain how many of them will join the newly-formed Janata Samajwadi Party.

The Yadav-led JSP Nepal could form a form a government in Madhes with the support of Nepali Congress and LSP.