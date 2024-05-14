JSP Nepal Chairman Upendra Yadav moves SC against party split

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal Chairman Upendra Yadav has filed a petition at the Supreme Court against the Election Commission for granting recognition to the party that was formed after splitting from JSP Nepal.

Information Officer at the Supreme Court Govinda Prasad Ghimire said that Yadav’s petition against the Election Commission was registered on Monday.

Ghimire added that the case has been scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

According to Ghimire, Yadav has made the Election Commission and seven lawmakers who joined Janata Samajwadi Party defendants in his petition.

Lawmakers Ashok Rai, Pradeep Yadav, Nawal Kishor Sah, Birendra Mahato, Ranju Jha Thakur, Hasina Khan and Sushila Shrestha split from JSP Nepal and announced formation of Janata Samajwadi Party on May 5.

The Election Commission granted recognition to the new party on May 6.

JSP Nepal Chairman Yadav resinged as deputy prime minister and minister for health and population on Monday morning. Minister of State for Forests and Environment Deepak Karki, who is also from JSP Nepal, also resigned from his post.

The Ashok Rai-led JSP has decided to send Pradeep Yadav, Ranju Jha, and Hasina Khan as ministers to the government. Nawal Kishor Sah Sudi of JSP is already in the Dahal Cabinet as minister for forests and environment.