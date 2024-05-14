Ashok Rai-led JSP to send three ministers to govt today

The Ashok Rai-led Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has decided to send three ministers to the government headed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

JSP General Secretary Mohammad Ishtiyaq Rai told Setopati that the party has decided to send House of Representatives member Pradeep Yadav as minister for health and population, Hasina Khan as minister of state for health, and Ranju Jha as minister without portfolio.

Nawal Kishor Sah of JSP is already in the Dahal-led Cabinet as minister for forests and enviroment.

Earlier on Monday, JSP Nepal Chairman Upendra Yadav resigned as deputy prime minister and minister for health and population and Deepak Karki resigned as minister of state for forests.

JSP is sending ministers to fill the vacant positions.

According to JSP General Secretary Rai, the ministers are scheduled to take oath at 5 PM Monday.

Seven lawmakers including Ashok Rai broke away from JSP Nepal and formed Janata Samajwadi Party last week.