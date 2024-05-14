NC to continue House obstruction on Tuesday if parliamentary probe panel not formed

Main opposition party Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to continue its demand for formation of a parliamentary probe committee to look into cases of cooperative fraud.

A meeting of NC’s current and former office-bearers held at NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba’s residence in Budhanilkantha of Kathmandu on Monday took the decision.

NC Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat told Setopati that the House obstruction would continue on Tuesday as well if the government did not form a parliamentary probe committee to investigate cooperative fraud.

President Ram Chandra Paudel is scheduled to present the government’s policies and programs during a joint meeting of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Mahat said that they would be forced to prevent the president from presenting the government’s policies and programs if the government did not form a parliamentary committee.

NC has been demanding formation of a parliamentary probe committee on cooperative fraud since the previous session of Parliament citing Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane's alleged involvement. But no such committee has been formed yet as the ruling parties have not agreed to it.

NC has also called a meeting of the parliamentary party working committee and the parliamentary party on Tuesday morning to decide further strategies.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal held talks with Deuba and other NC leaders at Baluwatar on Sunday.

Speaker Devraj Ghimire has also been holding discussions with top leaders and chief whips of ruling and opposition parties to end the House impasse.