Upendra Yadav-led JSP Nepal splits again

The Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal has split again.

A faction led by Mahendra Lawati announced formation of Pahichanbadi Morcha on Thursday. They had merged Federal Limbuwan Party Nepal with JSP Nepal a few years ago.

On Sunday, seven lawmakers led by Ashok Rai split from JSP Nepal and filed for registration of a new party with the name Janata Samajwadi Party. The Election Commission registered the new party on Monday.

Organizing a press conference in Kathmandu on Thursday, Lawati and others dissatisfied with the party’s split announced formation of Pahichanbadi Morcha. They have concluded that JSP Nepal split under the leadership on Rai due to the game of power politics.

The Morcha said that it will lead the country toward prosperity in the coming days by building a political force that champions development and prosperity, establishing identities of all communities, proportional system, secularism, rule of law, and controlling corruption.