Top leaders' meeting ends inconclusively

The meeting of top leaders convened by House of Representatives Speaker Devraj Ghimire at the Singha Durbar on Tuesday ended inconclusively.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane and others took part in the meeting.

Main opposition NC’s chief whip Ramesh Lekhak said after the meeting that they reiterated their demand for formation of a parliamentary probe committee on cooperatives fraud.

“Funds of hundreds of thousands of depositors in cooperatives has been embezzled. Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane appears to be involved in this,” he said. “We have not demanded the home minister’s resignation. We have not said that he should be prosecuted right now. But we have said that a parliamentary inquiry committee should be formed when questions have been raised about him.”

But top leaders of ruling parties said that they were ready to investigate the cooperatives case on the whole.

UML Chairman Oli said during the meeting that the home minister should be given an opportunity to speak in Parliament.

NC had demanded a parliamentary probe committee in the previous session of Parliament as well citing Home Minister Lamichhane’s alleged links to the cooperatives case.