Nepali Congress moves SC against Gandaki CM Adhikari's trust vote

Nepali Congress (NC) has filed a writ petition at the Supreme Court against the vote of confidence won by Chief Minister of Gandaki province Khagaraj Adhikari.

NC lawmaker in Gandaki Dilliram Subedi said that NC Gandaki parliamentary party leader Surendra Raj Pandey filed the petition at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Speaker of Gandaki Provincial Assembly Krishna Prasad Dhital, Gandaki Chief Minister Adhikari, and Gandaki’s Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers have been made defendants in the petition.

The apex court has scheduled a hearing on the petition for Thursday.

Chief Minister Adhikari tabled a motion for vote of confidence in the Gandaki provincial assembly meeting on Sunday.

Among the 59 lawmakers present in the meeting, 30 voted for Chief Minister Adhikari while 27 voted against him. Two lawmakers from Rastriya Prajatantra Party remained neutral.

Though the 60-strong provincial assembly requires support of 31 lawmakers for constituting a majority, Speaker Dhital announced that Chief Minister Adhikari passed the floor test even with the support of 30 lawmakers.