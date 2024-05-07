JSP Nepal's elected people's representatives can join Rai-led JSP by May 26

People’s representatives elected from the Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Nepal can join the newly-formed Janata Samajwadi Party within 21 days.

Seven lawmakers including Ashok Rai broke away from the Yadav-led JSP Nepal and filed for registration of a new party on Sunday. The Election Commission officially registered the new party on Monday.

The Election Commission issued a notice on Tuesday that paves the way for JSP Nepal’s elected people’s representatives to join the Rai-led party.

The Commission has given JSP Nepal’s people’s representatives until May 26 for verification.

According to the notice, provincial assembly members from JSP Nepal will have to visit their respective Provincial Election Office and present their original certificate of election and citizenship to the provincial election officer for verification within 21 days of formation of the new party. Similarly, people’s representatives elected at the local level will have to visit their respective District Election Office and present their original certificate of election and citizenship to the district election officer.