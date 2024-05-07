Newly-formed JSP to continue support to government

The newly-formed Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) led by Ashok Rai has decided to support Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s government.

Seven lawmakers including Rai broke away from the Upendra Yadav-led Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal and filed for registration of a new party on Sunday. The Election Commission officially registered the new party on Monday.

JSP notified the Federal Parliament Secretariat about the party’s registration after the Election Commission granted recognition to the party.

A parliamentary party meeting headed by Rai then decided to continue support to the current government.

“It has been decided to continue support to the current government led by Prachanda [Dahal] according to the decision of the parliamentary party meeting,” said a statement released by JSP General Secretary Mohammad Ishtiyaq Rai.

JSP will have seven lawmakers in the House of Representatives.