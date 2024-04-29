UML's Nembang extends lead to 5,300 votes in Ilam-2

Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML has taken a lead of over 5,300 votes in the House of Representatives constituency of Ilam-2.

According to the latest results published on the Election Commission’s website, Nembang has secured 14,613 of the 35,611 valid votes counted so far. He has a lead of 5,302 votes over Nepali Congress candidate Dambar Bahadur Khadka, who has received 9,311 votes.

Independent candidate Dakendra Singh Thegim Limbu is third with 8,570 votes, while Milan Limbu of Rastriya Swatantra Party is far behind in fourth with 2,057 votes.

Votes from all wards of Phakphokthum, Chulachuli and Mangsebung rural municipalities and wards 6, 7 and 8 of Mai Municipality have already been counted.

A total of 69,287 votes were cast in the Ilam-2 by-election held on Saturday. There are 115,889 voters in the constituency.

Subash Nembang of UML was elected from Ilam-2 in November 2022 defeating NC’s Khadka by a slim margin. Nembang received 30,020 votes while Khadka received 29,906 votes. Khadka was the ruling coalition’s common candidate then.