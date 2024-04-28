UML's Bhandari increases lead in Bajhang, NC's Singh slips to third

CPN-UML candidate Daman Bhandari has maintained his lead in the by-election for the provincial assembly constituency of Bajhang 1 (a).

According to the latest vote counting results, Bhandari has received 1,505 votes while Janak Budha of CPN (Maoist Center) has climbed to second position with 995 votes.

Nepali Congress candidate Abhishek Singh has slipped to third with 918 votes. Dil Bahadur Singh of CPN (Unified Socialist) has 577 votes and Kishor Khadka of Rastriya Prajatantra Party has 20 votes.

Votes cast in ward numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Chhabispathibhera Rural Municipality have been counted so far.

A total of 30,328 votes were cast in the by-election held in Bajhang 1 (a) on Saturday.

Prithvi Bahadur Singh of Nepali Congress was elected to the Far West Provincial Assembly from the constituency in November 2022 securing 17,112 votes. Aphilal Okheda of UML received 13,336 votes then.

The constituency has been vacant since Singh died in a vehicle accident on June 20 last year.