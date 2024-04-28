UML's Daman Bhandari leads vote count in Bajhang

CPN-UML candidate Daman Bhandari has taken the lead in the by-election for the provincial assembly constituency of Bajhang 1 (a).

With counting of votes from Chhabispathibhera Rural Municipality ward numbers 1 and 2 completed, Bhandari leads the race with 757 votes.

Abhishek Singh of Nepali Congress has received 380 votes while Janak Budha of CPN (Maoist Center) has 226 votes.

Dil Bahadur Singh of CPN (Unified Socialist) has 115 votes while Kishor Khadka of Rastriya Prajatantra Party has only 3 votes so far.