Counting of votes starts in Ilam

Counting of votes has started on Sunday in the by-elections for House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Ilam-2.

The votes are being counted at the Gautam Buddha Sabhagriha in Ilam Municipality 7.

The all-party meeting held earlier on the day has decided to start counting of votes at 11 in the morning. But counting started only at noon.

Counting of votes in the by-elections for provincial assembly constituency of Bajhang 1 (a) will also start on Sunday.

Voting was held in the constituencies on Saturday staring at seven Saturday morning and ending at five in the evening.

The Ilam-2 constituency has been vacant after the death of UML Vice-chairman Subash Nembang on September 12, 2023.

The Bajhang 1 (a) seat has remained vacant after Prithvi Bahadur Singh of Nepali Congress died in an accident. Singh was elected from the constituency in the 2022 election.