Counting of votes in Ilam to start at 11

Counting of votes will started at 11 Sunday morning in the by-elections for House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Ilam-2.

The all-party meeting held earlier on the day has decided to start counting of votes at 11 in the morning.

Counting of votes in the by-elections for provincial assembly constituency of Bajhang 1 (a) will also start on Sunday.

Voting was held in the constituencies on Saturday staring at seven Saturday morning and ending at five in the evening.

The Ilam-2 constituency has been vacant after the death of UML Vice-chairman Subash Nembang on September 12, 2023.

The Bajhang 1 (a) seat has remained vacant after Prithvi Bahadur Singh of Nepali Congress died in an accident. Singh was elected from the constituency in the 2022 election.