President Ram Chandra Paudel has nominated Anjan Shakya as a member of the National Assembly and appointed Toyam Raya as the auditor general.

Spokesperson for the President’s Office Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai said that President Paudel nominated Shakya and appointed Raya on Thursday.

President Paudel nominated Shakya as a National Assembly member on the government’s recommendation according to Article 86 (2) ( b) of the Constitution.

Similarly, the president appointed Raya as the auditor general on the recommendation of the Constitutional Council according to Article 240 (2) of the Constitution.