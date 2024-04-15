SC stays Nagarik Unmukti Party's decision to recall lawmaker Indira Giri

The Supreme Court has issued an interim order to not immediately implement Nagarik Unmukti Party’s decision to recall Indira Giri as a member of the Far West Provincial Assembly.

A bench of Supreme Court Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut issued the interim order on Sunday.

The Provincial Assembly Secretariat had published a notice on April 8 about Giri’s removal from the post of lawmaker.

Giri had filed a writ petition against the Far West Provincial Assembly Secretariat and four others at the apex court on April 12.

Staying the decision to remove Giri as lawmaker, the Supreme Court has also ordered that Giri be allowed to work as lawmaker until the case is decided.

Giri was not given any opportunity for hearing when deciding to recall her as lawmaker, the court has said in its order.

The court order also mentions that Section 34 of the Political Parties Act does not even have a provision for recalling a provincial assembly member.