President Ram Chandra Paudel has authenticated a bill to amend some Nepal acts.

President Paudel authenticated the bill to amend some acts related to alleviation of money laundering and promoting business environment on Friday.

Spokesperson for the President’s Office Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai said that President Paudel authenticated the bill, which was passed by both Houses of Parliament, according to Article 113 (2) of the Constitution.