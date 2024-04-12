Cabinet to recommend to president to end ongoing Parliament session

The Cabinet has decided to recommend to the president to end the ongoing session of Parliament.

Government spokesperson Rekha Sharma said that a Cabinet meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Friday decided to recommend to the president to end the ongoing Parliament session from Sunday midnight.

According to constitutional provisions, the president summons and ends Parliament sessions on the government’s recommendation.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had met CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at the Singha Durbar before the Cabinet meeting.

After the meeting, Oli had remarked that the ongoing Parliament session would end.

Main opposition Nepali Congress had been demanding formation of a parliamentary inquiry committee on cooperative fraud saying Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane was linked to it.