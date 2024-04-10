Unified Socialist to vote for UML candidate for National Assembly vice-chair

CPN (Unified Socialist) will vote for CPN-UML candidate Bimala Ghimire in the election for National Assembly vice-chair being held on Wednesday.

The party formed after splitting from UML will vote for Ghimire who is the common candidate of the ruling coalition, according to Unified Socialist lawmaker Jayanti Rai.

Unified Socialist has decided to vote for Ghimire despite staking claim for the post inside the ruling coalition.

Nepali Congress (NC) has fielded National Assembly member Bishnu Devi Pudasaini in the election.

The post of National Assembly vice-chair fell vacant after Urmila Aryal resigned on March 28.

The current ruling coalition had agreed to give the post of National Assembly chair to Maoist Center and vice-chair to UML. But Unified Socialist had also been insisting that it should get the post of vice-chair.

CPN (Maoist Center) is the largest party in the National Assembly with 17 seats, followed by NC at 16, UML 10, Unified Socialist eight, and Janata Samajwadi Party three. Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Rastriya Janamorcha have one seat each while one is nominated by the president.