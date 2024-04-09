Nepali Congress, UML file candidacies for National Assembly vice-chair

Nepali Congress and CPN-UML have filed candidacies for the election for National Assembly vice-chair being held on Wednesday.

National Assembly Member Bishnu Devi Pudasaini from NC and Bimala Ghimire from UML filed their candidacies for the election at the Federal Parliament building on Tuesday.

Pudasaini was proposed by Durga Gurung and supported by Narayan Datta Bhatta while Ghimire was proposed by Bhagawati Neupane and supported by CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Gopi Bahadur Sarki Achhami.

The post of National Assembly vice-chair fell vacant after Urmila Aryal resigned on March 28.

The current ruling coalition had agreed to give the post of National Assembly chair to Maoist Center and vice-chair to UML. But CPN (Unified Socialist) had also been insisting that it should get the post of vice-chair.