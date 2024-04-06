12 file candidacies for Bajhang by-election

Twelve candidates from different political parties have filed their candidacies for the by-election scheduled to take place in the Bajhang-1(a) provincial constituency on April 27.

Bajhang’s Chief Election Officer Sudarshan Lamichhane said that 12 candidacies were filed within the time designated for filing candidacies on Saturday.

The Bajhang-1(a) constituency has fallen vacant after Nepali Congress lawmaker Prithvi Bahadur Singh died in an accident on June 20 last year. Singh was elected to the Far West Provincial Assembly from the constituency in the November 2022 election and also served as a minister in the provincial government.

NC has fielded his son Abhishek Singh as its candidate for the by-election.

Daman Bhandari of CPN-UML, Janak Bahadur Budha of CPN (Maoist Center), Dil Bahadur Singh of CPN (Unified Socialist), and Kishor Bahadur Khadka of Rastriya Prajatantra Party have filed candidacies for the by-election.

Other candidates are Gajendra Bahadur Thapa of Rastriya Matribhoomi Party, Khagendra Bahadur Shahi of Nepal Workers Peasants Party, Kamal Gharti Magar of National Republic Nepal, Ram Bahadur Jagri of Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal, Deepak Bahadur Khadka of Federal Democratic National Forum, Sushila Devi Bishta of Janamat Party and Ashok Sunar of Nepali Janata Dal.

The Election Commission is scheduled to publish the list of candidates on Sunday. It will publish the final list and issue election symbols on April 9.