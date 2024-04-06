Nine file candidacies for Ilam-2 by-election

Nine candidates have filed their candidacies for the by-election scheduled to take place in the Ilam-2 House of Representatives constituency on April 27.

According to Ilam’s Assistant Election Officer Indra Shrestha, Suhang Nembang of CPN-UML, Milan Limbu from Rastriya Swatantra Party, Prem Deep Thamsuhang on behalf of the CK Raut-led Janamat Party, Shyam Kumar Darji of Nepal Workers Peasants Party, Jeet Bahadur Rai of CPN (Unified Socialist), Dambar Bahadur Khadka of Nepali Congress, and Mani Kumar Limbu of Mongol National Organization filed candidacies for the by-election on Saturday. Dak Prasad Gautam and Dakendra Singh Thegim have filed candidacies as independent candidates.

The Ilam-2 constituency has been vacant after the death of UML Vice-chairman Subash Nembang on September 12, 2023. UML candidate Suhang, who is also a member of the UML’s law department, is Nembang’s son.

By-elections are set to take place in Ilam-2 and Bajhang 1 (a) provincial constituency on April 27.