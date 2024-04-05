Curfew in two rural municipalities of Sunsari

The Sunsari District Administration Office has imposed prohibitory orders in two rural municipalities of the district.

Acting Chief District Officer (CDO) Bed Raj Phuyal has imposed prohibitory orders in the whole of Harinagar Rural Municipality and wards 1 and 7 of Dewangunj Rural Municipality effective from Friday noon till another notice.

Students were thrashed at ward 1 of Harinagar during the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) on Thursday.

The District Administration Office has imposed the prohibitory orders considering the security risks arising from gathering of crowd due to that clash.



