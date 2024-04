Karnali Chief Minister (CM) Raj Kumar Sharma has resigned on Wednesday.

Sharma, who is the parliamentary party leader of CPN (Maoist Center), has tendered resignation to Provincial Chief of Karnali Tilak Pariyar in the afternoon. Sharma announced resignation while addressing the provincial assembly earlier on the day.

CPN-UML has got the CM of Karnali as per the power-sharing agreement in the ruling coalition.