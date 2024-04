CPN (Maoist Center) leader Kali Bahadur Kham has been arrested.

A team from District Police Range, Kathmandu, arrested Kham on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Nawaraj Adhikari confirmed Kham’s arrest to Setopati.

Kham, a member of the Maoists’ National Security Department, is accused of killing businessman Ram Hari Shrestha on April 27, 2008, after abducting him.

He had been absconding in the case.