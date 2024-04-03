Socialist Front holds interaction in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Socialist Front Nepal organized an interaction at the City Hall in Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Socialist Front Chairman and CPN General Secretary Netra Bikram Chand, Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and other top leaders of the Front attended the interaction.

The interaction was held on the theme “Socialism with Nepali characteristics”.

Here are some pictures of the event.