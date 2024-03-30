SC revokes suspension of NC lawmaker Tek Bahadur Gurung

The Supreme Court (SC) has revoked the suspension of Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Tek Bahadur Gurung.

A joint bench of Justices Manoj Kumar Sharma and Binod Sharma hearing the petition filed by Gurung, who was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Manang, has issued the writ as demanded by the petitioner.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat issuing a notice on December 27, 2022, had stated that Gurung was suspended as the corruption case lodged against him by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) was sub judice at the Special Court.

The Secretariat had said that he was suspended as per the legal provision of automatic suspension until acquittal from the corruption case.

The Special Court had found nine persons including Gurung guilty in the corruption case on February 28, 2023, but did not jail him and just fined him. The provisions for ineligibility of lawmaker require the person to be jailed and not just ruled guilty in criminal cases including corruption.

Gurung had then lodged the writ petition at the SC on March 5, 2023, demanding revocation of the suspension arguing that he was not jailed in the case and pointing at other discrepancies in the process of suspension. The SC has issued the writ demanded by Gurung on Friday.

Gurung was found guilty of corruption by charging a lower rate of rent while he was director of the Fun Park at Bhrikuti Mandap.