RSP picks Milan Limbu as Ilam-2 by-election candidate

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to field Milan Limbu as its candidate for the by-election in the Ilam-2 House of Representatives constituency.

RSP picked Limbu as the party’s candidate after holding a discussion with six aspirants for the candidacy at the central office in Chamati on Thursday.

RSP General Secretary Mukul Dhakal told Setopati that Limbu was unanimously chosen as the party’s candidate for the by-election.

The other five aspirants withdrew their names supporting Limbu’s candidacy, Dhakal added.

The Election Commission has set the by-election in Ilam-2 for April 27. Filing of candidacies for the by-election is scheduled for April 6.

Former journalist Limbu was previously close to CPN (Maoist Center). But RSP had initiated dialog with Limbu after he ended his affiliation with Maoist Center and announced his independent candidacy in Ilam-2.

RSP President Rabi Lamichhane, Vice-president Dol Prasad Aryal, General Secretary Dhakal and others had held multiple discussions with Limbu. Limbu’s name was included in the primary list of candidates after he agreed to contest the by-election from RSP.

RSP had released a list of six aspirants including Limbu on Wednesday and given until Thursday to lodge complaints against them. After the deadline for lodging complaints ended, the party picked Limbu as its candidate through a unanimous decision after holding a discussion with the six aspirants.

The Ilam-2 constituency has been vacant after the death of UML Vice-chairman Subash Nembang on September 12, 2023.

CPN-UML has already picked Suhang Nembang as its candidate for the by-election. Suhang, who is also a member of the UML’s law department, is Nembang’s son.

CPN (Unified Socialist) has decided to field Jeet Bahadur Rai in the by-election while Rastriya Prajatantra Party has picked Laxmi Gurung.

Janamat Party, meanwhile, has decided to support Prem Deep Thamsuhang in the by-election. Thamsuhang will be contesting the election on Janamat’s symbol.