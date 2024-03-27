Ramesh Kharel resigns from RSP after party seeks clarification

Ramesh Kharel has resigned from Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) after the party sought clarification from him over his criticism of RSP President Rabi Lamichhane.

Kharel tendered his resignation on Wednesday ending his affiliation to RSP with immediate effect.

Kharel had recently criticized Lamichhane for taking charge of the Home Ministry despite a conflict of interest. The party’s disciplinary committee had sought clarification from him about the remarks, according to RSP General Secretary Mukul Dhakal.

“He had been asked for clarification,” Dhakal said on Wednesday. “He has sent a resignation letter in English.”

Kharel has said in his resignation letter that he arrived at the decision after careful consideration and reflection.

“I am writing to officially tender my resignation from RSP, effective immediately. After careful consideration and reflection, I have come to the decision that it is time for me to part ways with the party. I want to express my gratitude for the opportunities and experiences that RSP has provided. However, recent developments and shifts in my personal beliefs and priorities have led me to reassess my alignment with the party's principles and objectives. I wish the party continued success in its future endeavors,” Kharel’s resignation letter reads.

Kharel was previously the chairman of Sushasan (Good Governance) Party. He was the party’s candidate in Kathmandu-1 in the November 2022 elections.

He had contested the by-election in Bara-2 from RSP on April 23 last year. He lost to Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav.